Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Belle (Capper) Lee. View Sign



Patricia Belle Capper Lee, of Winchester, VA, died Sunday, March 30, 2019 in York, ME. She was 94.



Mrs. Lee, the daughter of Edward Bruce Capper Jr. and Louisa Burner Capper, was born March 12, 1925 in Winchester.



She married Thomas Lee of Upperville, VA June 12, 1954.



Beginning in 1961, they spent the next 33 years in New England where Mrs. Lee assisted her husband in his role as vice president for Asplundh Tree Expert Company. After retirement, they returned to live in Winchester in 1994.



She also had a lifelong job of raising several hellion sons, which stakes her claim to sainthood.



Surviving are two sons, Michael Lee of York, ME, and Kurt Muller of Marietta, GA; nine grandchildren, Virginia "Ginny" Lee, Rachel Lee Mayo, Carolyn Lee, Mitchell Lee Jake Lee and Cole Lee, all of York, Michael Thomas Muller and Catherine Muller of Georgia, and Bruce Capper Smith Jr. of Sturbridge, MA; daughters-in-law, Darleyne Smith of Martha's Vineyard, MA, Martha Leighton Lee of York, and Adriana Armas Muller of Marietta, GA; and two great grandchildren.



She was predeceased by two sons, Bruce Capper Smith and Mitchell Edward Lee.



Also eligible for sainthood is her sister-in-law, Peggy Peele of Winchester, who cared for Mrs. Lee with great dedication in recent years.



Memorial services will be held in Northampton MA and Winchester, VA at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Winchester Parks Foundation, P.O. Box 3012, Winchester, VA 22604 or the , c/o Winchester/Frederick, 124 Park St. SE, Suite 100, Vienna, VA 22180.



Special thanks to Jody Stephens and the staff at Durgin Pines in Kittery, ME.



For online condolences, visit



Sign the Guest Book at Patricia Belle Capper Lee, of Winchester, VA, died Sunday, March 30, 2019 in York, ME. She was 94.Mrs. Lee, the daughter of Edward Bruce Capper Jr. and Louisa Burner Capper, was born March 12, 1925 in Winchester.She married Thomas Lee of Upperville, VA June 12, 1954.Beginning in 1961, they spent the next 33 years in New England where Mrs. Lee assisted her husband in his role as vice president for Asplundh Tree Expert Company. After retirement, they returned to live in Winchester in 1994.She also had a lifelong job of raising several hellion sons, which stakes her claim to sainthood.Surviving are two sons, Michael Lee of York, ME, and Kurt Muller of Marietta, GA; nine grandchildren, Virginia "Ginny" Lee, Rachel Lee Mayo, Carolyn Lee, Mitchell Lee Jake Lee and Cole Lee, all of York, Michael Thomas Muller and Catherine Muller of Georgia, and Bruce Capper Smith Jr. of Sturbridge, MA; daughters-in-law, Darleyne Smith of Martha's Vineyard, MA, Martha Leighton Lee of York, and Adriana Armas Muller of Marietta, GA; and two great grandchildren.She was predeceased by two sons, Bruce Capper Smith and Mitchell Edward Lee.Also eligible for sainthood is her sister-in-law, Peggy Peele of Winchester, who cared for Mrs. Lee with great dedication in recent years.Memorial services will be held in Northampton MA and Winchester, VA at a future date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Winchester Parks Foundation, P.O. Box 3012, Winchester, VA 22604 or the , c/o Winchester/Frederick, 124 Park St. SE, Suite 100, Vienna, VA 22180.Special thanks to Jody Stephens and the staff at Durgin Pines in Kittery, ME.For online condolences, visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Funeral Home Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc

91 Long Sands Rd

York , ME 03909

(207) 363-3531 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.