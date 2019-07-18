Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia L. (Norwood) Burke. View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Visitation 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 View Map Funeral service 2:30 PM Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Patricia L. N. Burke, 76, of Heathsville, VA, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019.



A funeral service for Mrs. Burke will be conducted at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Stover Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.



Patricia L. N. Burke, beloved daughter of the late Helen Lucy (Elliott) Norwood and Ernest Luther Norwood, was born November 30, 1942 in Alexandria, VA.



Her sister, Carolyn Elizabeth Norwood, predeceased her.



Patricia was educated in the public schools of Alexandria, graduating from Francis C. Hammond High School in Alexandria, VA. She later continued her education in the Visual Arts at Northern Virginia Community College. She truly was a gifted artist in her own right.



One of the greatest gifts given to Pat was her children and she loved them to no end.



Pat worked at The Hotel Strasburg as an office manager for many years before moving to the Northern Neck.



On November 8, 2002, Dr. Thomas E. Burke Jr. and she were united in holy matrimony in Heathsville, VA.



With Thomas, often referred to as Tucker by family and close friends, Pat found a new love for the great outdoors. Together they enjoyed fishing in the fresh waters of Virginia and West Virginia and in the salt waters of the Northern Neck waterways, where she enjoyed crabbing. During hunting season, you could also find Pat and Tucker on the hunt for deer and turkey throughout Virginia. When not traveling in the waterways or hiking through the woods, you could often find Pat landscaping around her home place in Reedville, VA.



Along with Tucker, she ran the Dr. Thomas E. Burke Jr. DDS dentistry office in the Coopers Landing area of Northumberland, VA where she managed the front office as her husband worked with the patients.



Pat leaves cherished memories with her husband, Dr. Thomas E. Burke Jr.; her children, Tracey Williams (Jeffrey), Shawne Ollie (Michael), and Matthew Cosand (Kimberly); her grandchildren, Paige Bryant (Matt), Ryan DeVos, Chelsea Hughes (Chris), Brooke Steininger (Mark), Connor Cosand, and Collin Cosand; as well as five great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Jennifer Burke of Strasburg, VA; and special friends of the family, Judy Gochenour of Woodstock, VA and Lorraine Parker of Heathsville, VA.



Family and close friends will serve as pallbearers



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in memory of Patricia L.N. Burke to Hospice of Virginia, P.O. Box 2098, Tappahannock, VA 22560.



You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at



