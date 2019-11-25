Patricia Lee Grimes, 59, of Fort Valley, Virginia passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at her home. Patty was born on May 19, 1960 in Alexandria, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Armon and Dorothy Sprouse Mickle.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Cleve; a daughter Shannon (Brett); a son Nathan (Megan) and a grandson Colton. She is also survived by her sister Robin (Dennis) and brother Phil.
She is preceded in death by her brother Rudy and sister Jane.
Her family was always most important to her. She will be missed deeply and will be remembered as the kindest and most selfless woman in the world.
A celebration of life will be held at Brighter Days Bible Church on November 30, 2019 at 1 p.m., 123 Medical Dr. Mount Jackson, VA 22842. Pastor Larry Rinard will officiate.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Shenandoah Shepherd Rescue at https://www.shenandoahrescue.org/.
Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 25, 2019