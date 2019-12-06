Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Lou "Pat" Cameron. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



Patricia Lou "Pat" Cameron, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on December 3, 2019 at University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Chester Gap Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike McCartney officiating. Burial will follow at Willis Chapel Cemetery.



Mrs. Cameron was born on May 20, 1947 in Mount Jackson, Virginia to the late Houston and Nellie Sigler Jordan. She was also preceded in death by her four brothers, Leonard, Houston, Elwood and Randall Jordan and her three sisters, Jean Jordan, Lillian Silveus and Gloria Sisk.



She was a member of Chester Gap Baptist Church for over 30 years.



Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Webster T. Cameron; two sons, Wes (Christine) and Mark Cameron both of Front Royal and five grandchildren, Miranda, Valerie, Kaitlin, Marquise and Kali all of Front Royal.



Pallbearers will be Randy Coffman, Charlie Frazier, Jeff Grove, Jeff Williams, Bill Campbell and Larry Williams.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Earl Stanley and Jeffrey Grove II.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



Condolences may be sent to the family at

