Patricia Marie Murray, 66, of Front Royal, died Thursday August 8, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
She was born August 23, 1952 in Albany, NY, the daughter of Charles and Mary Zimmerman Murray.
She worked as a U.S. Customs Import Specialist from 1974 until 1985 in the Port of Champlain, NY.
She volunteered for Samuels Public Library in Front Royal.
She was a member of the Universalist Unitarian Church of Front Royal.
She is survived by her three children, Tiffani Maldonado and her fiance James Braun III of Winchester, Heather Aquilino and her husband Michael of Herndon, and Mark Samenfink of Manassas; granddaughter, Ella Aquilino; siblings, Susan Murray, Kathleen Piper and her husband Patrick, and Pam Sorkin and her husband Alan; niece, Jenna Piper; and nephews, Max and Jacob Sorkin.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester, officiated by Pastor Paul Smith.
Friends will be received 7-9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the World Wildlife Fund at www.worldwildlife.org.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service. www.phelpsfunerals.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 15, 2019