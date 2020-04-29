Patricia "Pat" Ferguson Orndorff, 75, of Strasburg, VA passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Services and burial for Mrs. Orndorff will be conducted privately.
Pat was born in Washington D.C. on September 7, 1944 a daughter of the late William Frederick and Eunice Elizabeth Jenkins Ferguson.
She attended Liberty Baptist Church and retired from Shenandoah County Public Schools where she worked in the library at Strasburg High School. Pat was a volunteer at the Strasburg Library and Lydia's Clothes Closet. Pat loved her grandchildren and cherished her time with them.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers William, Theodore, and Robert Ferguson.
Survivors include her husband Philip Amos Orndorff, Jr.; her children, Deborah Nanney (Shane), Philip Andrew Orndorff (Teresa), Melissa Truban (Tom); her grandchildren, Maggie Nanney, Rachel Truban, Ian Nanney, Kaleb Orndorff, Stephen Truban, Pippy Truban, Ashley Beaune, Benjamin Truban, and Anna Mae Truban; her great-grandchildren, Levi Beaune, Josephine Snarr, and Ashlyn Stout; her siblings, Paul Ferguson, James Ferguson, David Ferguson, Danny Ferguson, Timmy Ferguson, Barbara Gent.
Memorials may be made to Lydia's Clothes Closet in memory of Pat.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Orndorff.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 29, 2020