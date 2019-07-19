Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Henry Darcy Keats. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation Christendom College Funeral service 11:00 AM Christendom College Christ the King Chapel Send Flowers Obituary



Patrick Henry Darcy Keats, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. today, Friday, July 19, 2019 at Christendom College Christ the King Chapel with Father Laurence A. Kutz officiating. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery.



Dr. Keats was born September 15, 1951 in Washington, D.C. to the late Paul Anthony and Lillian Mork Keats.



He was also preceded in death by his brother, John Keats.



He was currently the English Literature Professor at Christendom College holding the post since 1992.



Before coming to Front Royal, he was the Vice Principal at Westbridge High School in Boston, Massachusetts, an English Teacher with the Heights in Washington, D.C., and English Professor at the University of Tennessee and Assistant Professor with Catholic University of America.



He attended school at Blessed Sacrament and St. John's College High School, both in Washington, D.C., Columbia University in New York, and Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.



Survivors include his wife of 12 years, Lily Keats of Front Royal; son, Robert Darcy "Robbie" Keats of Front Royal; daughter, Lucy Isabelle Keats of Front Royal; brother, Anthony Paul Keats of Montgomery, Maryland; nephews, Paul, John Hudson, and Brendan Keats; niece, Whitney Keats of Arizona; and brother-in-law, Robert Haro of Lima, Peru.



The family received friends Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Christendom College.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



