Patrick John Albanese, 58, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Riverton United Methodist Church with Pastor Randy Orndorff. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Pat was born on December 13, 1960, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania son of the late Joseph B. Albanese and Matilda "Tillie" Ann Yanshack Albanese.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of thirty-three years Sharon L. Albanese; two daughters Stephanie L. Noreen and husband Chris of Strasburg and Chelsea B. Kerns and husband Wes of Front Royal; a very special sister Susan "Sue" Rhea of Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania; two brothers David Albanese of Norwood, Colorado and Ronald Albanese of Courtland, Ohio; three grandchildren who he adored Paige Noreen, Addie Noreen, and Eli Kerns. Patrick was all about family.
Pallbearers will be Chris Noreen, Wes Kerns, Dave Albanese, Ronald Albanese, Dave VanDoren, Tommy Shell, Blair Eller, and Glenn Smith.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 29, 2019