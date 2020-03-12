Patsy Ann Fravel Whittington, 81, of Toms Brook, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center surrounded by her family.
The funeral will be held Saturday, March 14, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Toms Brook. Pastor Patrick Freund will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock. The family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the church.
She was born April 6, 1938 in Woodstock, daughter of the late Merville E. and Flora Ryman Fravel. She was a 1957 graduate of Woodstock High School. She formerly worked at Leggett/Belk, Beidler's Furniture and Jacklyns all in Woodstock. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Franklin "Frankie" Whittington; sister, Imogene Jones and brother, Carroll Fravel, Sr.
Patsy is survived by her son, Charles T. Whittington and wife B.J. of Toms Brook; brother, Thomas Fravel of Oregon; granddaughter, Beth C. Ray and husband Josh of Woodstock and two very special great granddaughters, Taylor N. Ray and Brooke A. Ray who where the "apples of her eye".
Pallbearers will be Dennis Fravel, Carroll Fravel, Josh Ray, Bobby Rhodes, Phil Fauber and Andrew Orndorff.
Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Jones, Randy Jones, Jason Rhodes, Jr., Wayne Borden and Gary Fravel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 104 Toms Brook, Virginia 22660.
Patsy loved organizing bus trips for the Old Virginia Fun-Time-Gang and talking on the phone with her many friends. She was a "people person". She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 12, 2020