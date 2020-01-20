Patsy "Pat" Wines Robinson, 75, of Chester Gap, Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at her daughter's home in Brightwood, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Rev. Jim Williams officiating.
Mrs. Robinson was born on April 13, 1944 in Rappahannock County, Virginia to the late John Franklin and Addie Williams Wines.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Robinson and 11 siblings.
She was a member of First Assembly of God, Front Royal.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia "Patty" Johnson (Harold) of Brightwood; son, James "Jimmy" Bradley Williams (Peggy) of Chester Gap; step son, Troy Robinson of Front Royal; two sisters, Geneva Elkins of Stephenson, Virginia and Evelyn Hickerson of Front Royal; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home. Condolence messages may be made to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 20, 2020