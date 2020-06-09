

Paul Carlton Mumaw, 85, of Woodstock, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.



Paul was born in Strasburg, Virginia on February 7, 1935, the son of the late Guy Franklin Mumaw and Mary Beeler Mumaw.



Paul was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War.



He retired from the Town of Woodstock. Paul was well known for carpentry and woodworking skills and willingness to help others. Paul enjoyed spending time in the garden, mushroom hunting, doing jigsaw puzzles, and cracking walnuts in the fall.



Paul was preceded in death by a brother, Earl.



He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Nancy Cave Mumaw; son, Michael Mumaw (Sheila) of Edinburg; a grandson, Davis Weddle of Edinburg, two sisters, Louise Kibler (James) and Jean Conner (Carl), all of Toms Brook.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Kindred Hospice, the Veterans Administration, Senergy Home Care, for helping us through this difficult time. Also, a special thanks to his brother in law, Larry Cave, sister in law, Shirley and husband, Norman Kerber for all their help and support.



In keeping with Paul's wishes, there will not be services.



The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. And Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

