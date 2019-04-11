Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Ellis Bennett Sr.. View Sign



Paul Ellis Bennett Sr., 88, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12 at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Flint Hill Cemetery.



Mr. Bennett was born March 19, 1931 in Rappahannock County, Virginia, son of the late Ellis Walker Bennett and Verlie Sisk Bennett.



He retired after many years from Trailways Bus Line.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Harder Bennett; and the mother of his children, Elizabeth âLibbyã Della Brady Bennett.



Surviving are four children, Ellen B. Joback (Jimmy) of Clarksville, Virginia, Paula E. Bennett of Coles Point, Virginia, Bill Bennett (Suzanne) of Fairfax, Virginia and Brad Bennett (Christine) of Stephens City, Virginia; grandchildren, Amy M. Underwood of Warrenton, Virginia, Joseph A. Joback II of Midlothian, Virginia, William Bennett of Centreville, Virginia, Brittany Bennett of Leonardtown, Maryland, Jacob Bennett of Alexandria, Virginia, Roger Lee Murphy of Coles Point, Virginia, and Andrew Parson of Port Hueneme, California; great grandchildren, Caitlin Ross of Centreville, Virginia, Brian Ross of Centreville, Virginia, Mary Ellen Underwood of Warrenton, Virginia, Joseph Underwood of Warrenton, Virginia, Lucy Underwood of Warrenton, Virginia, Joseph A. Joback III of Midlothian, Virginia, Gunner Murphy of Coles Point, Virginia, Brady Parson of Port Hueneme, California, Dalton Murphy of Coles Point, Virginia, and Elizabeth Jane Joback of Midlothian, Virginia; and four great great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home Friday, April 12.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



