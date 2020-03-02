

Paul Herman Herald of Woodstock, Virginia passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.



Paul was born in Kentucky on April 20, 1945, the son of the late Charles Herald, Sr. and Gladys Turner Herald.



Paul worked for Shenandoah Valley Press, H&H Roofing, McKenny's Sawmill, Bowman Apple, and Consulate Nursing Home.



He was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Herald and two sisters, Beulah Allen and Helen Markum.



Paul is survived by his wife, Betty P. Herald; three daughters, Lorraine Kay Shifflett (Philip) of Stephens City, Wanda Lynn Herald of Harrisonburg, and Paula Ann Coffman (Richard) of Zepp; a brother, Charles "Chuck" Herald of Woodstock; grandchildren, Amy Dawn O'Connor of Winchester, Amber Kay Rieger of Stephens City, and Ashley Nichole Herald of Harrisonburg; five great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service where a memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dale Bowers officiating. Burial will be at a later date.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Sentara Hospice Service, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.