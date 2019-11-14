Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Jackson Foster. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



Paul Jackson Foster Jr., 60, of Chester Gap, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Warren Memorial Hospital.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia with Elder Gary Utz officiating. Elder Gary Utz also officiated the marriage between Paul and Trudy 39 years ago. The family will start receiving guests at 10 a.m. on the day of the service.



Paul was born on March 30, 1959 in Luray, Virginia to the late Paul Foster Sr.; who was married to Helen Foster before he passed, and Mary Young Frazier; who was married to David Frazier when she passed. Paul was also a devout member of the National Rifle Association.



Surviving Paul is his loving wife, Gertrude Foster; his children, Lisa Prince (Melvin), and Paul Anderson Foster; his siblings, Milton Raymond Foster, Joyce Ann Allen, John Wesley Foster, Terry Wayne Foster, Charles Mahoney, Glenn Mahoney, Patricia Miner, Theresa Judd, Debbie Brogan, Nita Shafer and Ralph Mahoney; his grandchild, Paige Prince; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.



The family would also like to mention his beloved friend Ronnie Parker as an honorary pallbearer.



Following all services the family would like to receive guests at the Bentonville Fire Hall.



Flowers may be sent to Maddox Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to maddoxfuneralhome.com



