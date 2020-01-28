Paula Roberta Sheetz of 1045 Hisey Avenue, Woodstock, VA passed away January 18, 2020 following a brief battle with cancer.
Paula was born October 24, 1958 to the late Paul Douglas Sheetz and Bettie Lou Sheetz. She was also proceeded in death by her brother, Andrew C. Sheetz.
Paula is survived by her brother, Lee Wayne "Butch" Sheetz of Strasburg, VA.
Paula devoted her life to 35 years of nursing at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, VA and Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, VA.
She was cremated and at her request there will be no services.
Memorial contributions can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 28, 2020