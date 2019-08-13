Pauline Bowman Burner, 85, of Fort Valley, Virginia, has passed away in Winchester.
A private service at a later date is planned.
A lifelong resident of Fort Valley, Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, Albert M. and Mae Nicholson Bowman; three siblings; and her husband, Bill (William S.) Burner.
She is survived by two daughters, Julie and Paula.
Memorial donations to the Fort Valley Rescue Squad, 7088 Fort Valley Road, Fort Valley, VA 22652 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 are deeply appreciated.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 13, 2019