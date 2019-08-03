Pauline Frances Dellinger Weatherholtz, 81, of Edinburg, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock.
She was born January 22, 1938 in Conicville, daughter of the late Garnet Raymond and Fleta Lee Wolfe Dellinger.
She was a graduate of Edinburg High School.
She was a member of St. Jacob's Lutheran Church in Edinburg and a former employee of Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Weatherholtz was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Eugene Weatherholtz.
She is survived by a daughter, Kelly Hepner of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; two sisters, Lena Wilkins and Anna Funkhouser, both of Mt. Jackson; three granddaughters, Jordan Leigh Hepner of Jacksonville, Florida, Camryn Elizabeth Hepner of Freeport, Florida and Jensen Alys Hepner of Defuniak Springs, Florida; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, Paul; brothers, Raymond, Garnet and Garland Dellinger; and a sister, Madeline Wilkins.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Katie Gosswein officiating. Burial will follow in Conicville Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Dellinger Funeral Home in Mt. Jackson.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 175, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 3, 2019