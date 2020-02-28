Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Mae (Shank) Fitchett. View Sign Service Information Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 (540)-984-3700 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Columbia Furnace Church of the Brethren Edinburg , VA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Columbia Furnace Church of the Brethren Edinburg , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Pauline Mae (Shank) Fitchett, 95, of Fort Valley, VA went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, VA surrounded by her loving family. Pauline was born September 20, 1924 in Keyser WV to Albert and Annie Shank.



She married George P. Fitchett, Jr. on May 9, 1942. Pauline was very active in her community. She worked for Aileen for twenty-five years and also worked for the U.S. Forestry Service both in Edinburg, VA. She was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fort Valley Fire Department. She was also a volunteer at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for twenty-three years. She was president of the PTA of the Fort Valley School in 1961. Pauline was a member of White Chapel (UMC) since 1959. She was also the youth leader of White Chapel and Oak Level United Methodist Church.



Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, and her siblings Bob, Dave, William, Albert, Jr., and Harold Shank, Virginia Chappell, Georgiana Duckworth, and Nina Bowen. Her grandson Tracey Fitchett.



Surviving are her six children, George Fitchett III ( Nancy) of Fort Valley, VA, Margaret Laing Louderback of Front Royal, VA, William Fitchett (Nancy) of Fort Valley, VA, Linda Stoneburner of Woodstock, VA, Barbara Grapes (Bill) of Fort Valley VA, and Mark Fitchett (Sandra) of Fort Valley, VA and seventeen grandchildren, forty great grandchildren, and twelve great-great grandchildren, with three more on the way, along with many nieces and nephews and adopted family members.



She was a great prayer warrior, touched many lives and will be greatly missed.



Pallbearers will be Tony Laing, Jr., Larry Burner, Barry Burner, Michael Laing, Brian Fitchett, David Stanley, Justin Fitchett, Bj Grapes, and Randy Fitchett. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tom Vann, Ricky Saffell, Don Foltz, Tom Barbour, Ted Peterson, Dan McCleary, Bobby Morgan, Larry Heishman, and Bill Mantz.



The family will receive friends on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Columbia Furnace Church of the Brethren in Edinburg, VA from 6-8 p.m.



Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at CFCOB at 11 a.m. Pastor John Senters will be officiating.



Interment will be at Detrick Cemetery in Fort Valley, VA.



Following the services everyone is welcome to join the family for food and fellowship at Fort Valley Fire Department.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fort Valley Fire Department or to the Fort Valley Fire Department.



