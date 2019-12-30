Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline (Longerbeam) Sydnor. View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Memorial service 11:00 AM Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church 1778 Coal Mine Rd, Strasburg , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Pauline Longerbeam Sydnor, 85, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.



A memorial service will be held at the Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church, 1778 Coal Mine Rd, Strasburg, VA 22657, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Brad Langdon officiating. Following the service, family and friends are invited to gather for lunch and refreshments at the Lebanon Church Community Center, 43 Post Office Rd, Lebanon Church, VA 22641. Attendees are asked to park at the community center and carpool to the church as parking is limited at Mt. Hope.



A proud, lifelong resident of Virginia, Pauline was born in Arlington on October 16, 1934 to the late Joyce and Effie Longerbeam. She graduated from Clarke County High School in 1954 and was married in 1961. In addition to being a loving mother and homemaker, Pauline also managed the books for her husband's concrete business. She adored her grandchildren and loved any opportunity to be with them. Family was always very important to her, and she regularly hosted large gatherings so everyone could be together. Pauline was a devout member and elder of the Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church, an avid reader, a terrific cook, and was an expert with a crochet hook.



Pauline is survived by her husband, Charles Sydnor; their son, Andy (Albert) Sydnor of Orange, California; and two grandchildren, Anthony Sydnor and Andrea Sydnor. She is also survived by two sisters, Tina Longerbeam and Shirley Jones; and one brother, Ronnie Longerbeam.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Wallace Longerbeam and Donald Longerbeam; and three sisters, Goldie Longerbeam, Phyllis Dunn, and Ruth Hopkins.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, Winchester, Virginia (



You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at



