Pauline Van Vlerah, 90, passed peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home in Front Royal, VA.
She was born on March 19, 1929 in Warrenton, VA, daughter of the late, George & Cora Fewell.
Mrs. Van Vlerah is survived by five children, Nancy Purcell of Jacksonville, FL, Delores Harris of Front Royal, VA, David Fletcher of Jacksonville, FL, Vicky Hall & her husband, Earnest of Front Royal and Debra Shaffer also of Front Royal; nine grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Frederick G. Van Vlerah and 12 siblings.
The family will receive friends at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA on Tuesday, July 23, from 6 to 8 pm. A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, July 24, in the Moser Funeral Home chapel. Interment Marshall cemetery.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 22, 2019