Peggy Ann Costello, 70, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away February 21, 2020.



Family and friends whose lives have been touched by Peggy's love are invited to join the family for a funeral service to be held Wednesday, February 26 at 6 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will be Thursday, February 27 at 2 p.m. at Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.



Peggy was born April 15, 1949 in Front Royal, daughter of the late Leroy and Esta Boyd. She was married to the late Robert Costello.



Surviving are her three children, Richie Johnson and wife Cinara, Rodney "Tucker" Johnson, and Bridget Guercio and her husband Michael; six siblings, Dot King, Barbara Costello, Delmus "Poo" Boyd, Kathy "Kitty" Costello, Ricky Boyd and Susie Scott; and nine grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Tony Costello.



Peggy always displayed a love for life. She lived every day to its fullest through simple pleasures, like chatting on Facebook with friends and family, taking walks with her favorite niece Rachel, looking at pictures of her beloved husband and son, or just listening to Elvis songs.



Pallbearers will be Alex Guercio, Dylan Johnson, Stephen Johnson, Zac King, John Manuel, and Guy T. Gruver.



Honorary pallbearers will be Jesse Poe and Kevin Ricker.



The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 26 following the service until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



