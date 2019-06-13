Peggy Polk Ball, 88 years, 11 months and 7 days, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Transitions Lifecare in Raleigh, NC.
A funeral service for Peggy will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Pastor George Bowers officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Woodstock, VA.
Mrs. Ball was born July 6, 1930 in Fishers Hill, VA, a daughter of the late Hugh and Alice Hottle Polk.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Clinton Ball III, who passed away in 1996, along with five brothers and three sisters.
Peggy is survived by her two daughters, Deborah Barber of Phoenix, AZ, and Jacqueline Kindred and husband Mark of Raleigh, NC; her grandson, Jason Mullins and wife Michelle of Ridgway, CO; her sister, Lucille Holsinger of Manassas, VA; her brother, Hugh "Junior" Polk of Strasburg, VA; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be Randall Mumaw, Mike Polk, Bruce Hill, Mike Palmer, Ray Lewis Polk, and Chester Polk.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Stickley and Richard Sager.
Memorials may be made to the Hospice Home of your choice.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at Stover Funeral Home.
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Ball.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 13, 2019