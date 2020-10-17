Peggy Jean Dodson Neff, 79, of Woodstock, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 20 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Jackson Cemetery in Mt. Jackson. Reverend Steve Proctor will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
Mrs. Neff was born March 29, 1941 in Mt. Jackson, daughter of the late Roland John Dodson and Wava Marie Litten Dodson. She was a 1959 graduate of Triplett High School and formerly worked at Stauff Insurance Agency and First Virginia Bank in Woodstock. She was a member of Mt. Jackson United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Robert Neff.
She is survived by her son, Randy Neff of Winchester; sister, Betty Lou Dauma of Arlington and nephew John Dauma of Fairfax.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt Jackson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 27, Mt. Jackson, VA. 22842.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Ambrose, Brian Hepler, Doug Estep, Gary Driver, Warren Hepler, and Mike Showalter.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.