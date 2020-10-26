Peggy Lee Pence Rosenberger, widow of John Phillip Rosenberger, died peacefully at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home on October 24, 2020, in Woodstock, Virginia.
Peggy was born February 7, 1931, a daughter of the late Robert C. and Della Wolverton Pence. She grew up in Fishers Hill, Virginia along with her brothers Robert (Shelt) Pence, Harry D. (Buddy) Pence, Billy Pence, and Jim Pence and sisters Grace Miller, Cathy Baker, Mary Baker, Fleda Carson, Betty Lou DiPasquale, and Ruby Pence, all who have preceded her in death.
Peggy was a member of Emmanuel Church at Fishers Hill. She loved her church family and enjoyed working with church members when meals were being served. She retired from Shenandoah Memorial Hospital where she loved working different jobs from taking care of patients to fixing their meals. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, Aunt, and friend. Peggy was a friend to all that she met, and she never met a stranger. You would be hard pressed to find her without a smile on her face. Peggy was full of spunk and active and spry well into her later years. She was always up for a dance and loved to make everyone around her laugh. Peggy was a natural born helper and always there for her family and friends. She was incredibly proud of her family and always put their well-being before her own. While we will miss her greatly, we will be at peace knowing that she is in a much better place than we are, and we will all see her again someday.
Peggy is survived by her three children and their spouses, Bonnie French and Millson, John Rosenberger, and Daniel Rosenberger and Lisa; five grandchildren and their spouses, Tracy Rusher and Holly, Abby Walters and Jamie, Olivia Lambert and Matt, Bethany Robinson and Sam, and Daniel Rosenberger II and Alicia. She is also survived by thirteen great grandchildren, Kyli Rusher, Bryton Rusher, Tinleigh Rusher, Gracen Hottle, Colton Cook, Dorie Walters, Ryson Walters, Breslyn Walters, Hailey Robinson, James Robinson, Clara Robinson, Peyton Rosenberger, Randall Crawford, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Skyline Terrace Nursing Home for all the care and compassion they gave to our Mother.
A graveside service for Peggy will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Fishers Hill Cemetery with Rev. Dan Locke officiating.
Friends may stop by Stover Funeral Home on Monday to sign the register for Peggy from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Sam Robinson, Matt Lambert, Millson French, Jamie Walters, Tracy Rusher and Colton Cook.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, Virginia 22102 or Emmanuel Church at Fishers Hill at 99 Church Hill Lane, Fishers Hill, Virginia 22626.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
