Peggy Virginia Bolton Jones, 87, of Sebring, FL passed away at her home on May 22, 2020.Born February 27, 1933, in Kernstown, VA to Mary Virginia Newlin Bolton and Earnest Lee Bolton.She loved to recall stories as a teenager of having the best time dancing with her sisters at the local dance hall. That is where she met Wayne Jones. He became her husband and father of their nine children.They raised their family in Sebring, FL. She treasured vacationing at their summer place on the Shenandoah river, staying with her sister Nancy and getting together with relatives to meet the newest additions to the family.Once her children were raised, she had time to read, watch Antiques Roadshow and go to yard sales. She was a night owl and had many midnight phone calls with her daughter Sheila in CA.Due to the care from her children and grandchildren she was able to stay in her home to the end. She was thankful for the extra care provided by son Howard, daughter Joyce and granddaughter Christy Brown. She enjoyed visits with Sally Noel, a dear friend for 60+ years.She is survived by her children: Wayne Jones, Michael Jones, Howard Jones, Mark (Beth) Jones, Sheila Bearden, Joyce Norskov and Mary (Jack) Hollandsworth, fifteen grand and step grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren, siblings Nancy Dofermire, Frances Wines, James Bolton, John Bolton and Susan (Ronnie) Williams.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wayne, sons David and Stanley, siblings Paul Bolton, Eddie Bolton, Betty Layman, Earnest Bolton, Jr., Ray Bolton, Shirley Brady, Phillip Bolton and Allen Bolton.There will be a graveside service at the Bethel-Grange Hall Cemetery in Nain, Virginia on June 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County, Florida.