Perry "Pete" Heltzel, 65, of Wardensville, WV, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Pete was born October 2, 1953 in Winchester, VA, the son of Leona Mae Bean Heltzel of Baker, WV and late Glen Heltzel.
He was a 1972 graduate of Wardensville High School, a veteran in the United States Marine Corps serving in Vietnam, a lifetime member of the VFW Post #2102 in Wardensville, the American Legion Post #64 in Moorefield and a 43 year member of the Capon Valley Fire company in Wardensville.
Pete worked over his years at Shockey Brother's, Perry Judd's, retired from Colombia Gas, and recently was a substitute bus driver for Hardy County Schools and worked for Lonesome Ridge Farms.
He enjoyed collecting marbles, knifes and riding his motorcycle but he got most of his enjoyment talking to and being with his family and friends
Pete married A. Jane Heltzel April 30, 1978 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving, with his mother and wife of 41 years, are two daughters; Cherie Miller and her husband JT of Wardensville, WV, and Jackie Sager and her husband Gary of Strasburg, VA; a son, Bill Tharp and his wife Melinda of Wardensville, WV; a sister, Sandra Tierney of Broad Run, VA; nine grandchildren, Austin, Brady and Eric Miller, Ashley Barker (Randy), Megan Erickson (Brent), Marissa Sager (Nick), Brett (Joleah), and Andrew and Bryce Tharp; his dog, Zeb; and his special family friend, Lauren Figler.
A funeral service will be at the Faith Mission Church Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Roger Sager and the Rev. Michael Funkhouser. Interment will follow with Military Honors being accord by the United States Marines in the Greenfield Cemetery near Wardensville, WV.
The family will receive friends at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Capon Valley Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 308, Wardensville, WV 26851 or the Wardensville Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 2, Wardensville, WV 26851.
