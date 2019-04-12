Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter J. "Pete" Bender. View Sign



Peter J. "Pete" Bender, 83, Nokesville, VA, departed this life Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Novant Health UVA Health System facility in Manassas, VA.



He was born in Altoona, son of the late Clyde Stanley and Martha P. (Decker) Bender.



He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cara Michelle "Shelly" Marek; and three sisters, Janet Reed, Joyce Pollard and Robin Finochio.



Surviving are his beloved wife, Ruth Ann; a son, James A.; a daughter, Carlyn R.; three stepdaughters, Cathy, Julie and Carrie; two brothers, Clyde "Bud" and David; a sister, Lora McCann; three grandchildren, Desiree Weaver, Morgan Marek and Paige Marek; one step-grandchild, River; one great-grandson, Ryder; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



After attending high school, Pete joined the



In 1965, Pete began a long career as a realtor in Prince William County. He relished the relationships he developed with clients and gained a great deal of satisfaction from helping families find homes that met their needs.



In his spare time, Pete worked with the Realtor Association of Prince William County in order to enhance the professional and ethical image of realtors. In 1974, he served as the association's president.



During his active years, Pete also taught Real Estate Ethics, License Preparation and Real Estate math classes through the Adult Education Program, Prince William County Public Schools. Based on his sales accomplishments and significant contributions to the community, Pete was the recipient of numerous awards and accolades.



No memorial service is planned. A celebration of Pete's life will be conducted at a later date.



Per his wishes, Pete's ashes will be scattered in Sinking Valley near his home town of Altoona.



In lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to make donations in Pete's memory to the .



