1/
Peter T. "Pete" Morton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Peter T. "Pete" Morton, 82, of Stephens City, VA, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.

Mr. Morton was born in 1938 in Sutton, WV, son of the late Marco and Ruth Morton. He was a graduate of Braxton County High School, Class of 1956. Mr. Morton was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a master electrician in the Northern Virginia area, retiring in 1995. Mr. Morton was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Winchester, VA. He was a gun enthusiast who loved to hunt; he loved bluegrass music and singing in the church choir.

Pete married Bonnie Voss Harrison in Winchester, VA on May 5, 1979.

Surviving with his wife is a daughter, Debbie Adkins of FL; sons, Mark Morton of Pasadena, MD, Steve Harrison of DE, and David Harrison of Front Royal, VA; grandchildren, Michael, Theresa, Ashley, Blaine, Deidre, Emily, Alex, and Katrina and five great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Stover and Ann Davis, both of Sutton, WV; and brother, Daniel Morton of Sutton, WV.

Along with his parents, Mr. Morton was preceded in death by a brother, Seth Morton.

Memorial services will be at a later date in Winchester, VA and Sutton, WV.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601, SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601 or Calvary Baptist Church, 844 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601.

Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1600 Amherst Street
Winchester, VA 22601
(540) 662-6633
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved