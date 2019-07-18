Peter Wayne Comar, 75, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Pete is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; and two daughters, ThuyLinh and Lynn (Jake). He is also survived by one brother, Lee Comar.
Pete was born November 6, 1943 in Glens Falls, NY. After graduating from Glens Falls High School, he joined the United States Air Force and proudly served his country.
He worked in the field of telecommunications until his retirement.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed his love of the outdoors by participating in 10K running events, hiking, canoeing, sailing, and fishing with friends. He also enjoyed watching college basketball games, especially ACC, with Duke, Virginia and Virginia Tech, as favorites.
Pete was a master of the grill, and enjoyed preparing delicious meals for family and friends at outdoor cookouts.
Pete was predeceased by his parents, Frederick and Leonora Comar; his brothers, Frederick, Leslie, Donald, Harvey, and Dale Comar; and his sisters, Marie Latham, Jeanne Morrill Meyers, Ellen Condon, Alice Mary Mingo, Betty Jane Fisher, and Patricia Pratt.
He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Life for Pete will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 127 East High Street, Woodstock, Virginia with Pastor Nathan Robinson officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 18, 2019