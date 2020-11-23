1/1
Philip Clayton Smoot
1937 - 2020
Philip Clayton Smoot, 83 of Maurertown passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home. A Graveside Service will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M in Saumsville Christian Church Cemetery. Pastor Jonathan Fletcher will officiate.

Clayton was born on March 17, 1937 in Maurertown, Virginia and was the son of the late Roy and Della Bly Smoot. He was a member and trustee of Saumsville Christian Church. He served on the board for the Shenandoah County Fair Association. He was past President of the St. Luke Saumsville Ruritan Club and was a member for 52 years, as well as the past President of the Home Builders Association. He enjoyed going to his grandchildren's sporting events.

He was preceded in death by 9 siblings, Bruce, Carl Lee, Garrett, John Smoot, Kathryn Rose, Evelyn Rose, Annabelle Paseur, Marie Hearl and Ruth Smoot.

Clayton is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Peggy Lantz Smoot, his 3 daughters, Lisa Garman (Brian), Teresa Merritt (Dennis) and Melissa Rice, 5 grandchildren, Megan Garman, Jared Rice, Blake Garman, Tyler Rice, and Corey Merritt.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Rice, Jared Rice, Blake Garman, Megan Garman, Gary Rose, Kevin Hearl and Donnie Paseur.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Saumsville Christian Church Student Fund, 2035 Saumsville Road Maurertown, Virginia 22644 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.

Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Service
11:00 AM
Saumsville Christian Church Cemetery
1 entry
November 22, 2020
