Philip Harold Johnson, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held for Philip at Maddox Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with Karin Squires officiating. The family will receive guest a half hour prior to the service.
Philip was born on September 15, 1948 to the late Harold and Norma Johnson. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Johnson; and his sister, Jeanne Scorzelli.
Philip served in the United States Navy for 10 years. After which, he became a defense contractor. When he retired he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and volunteering at Lynn Care Center.
Surviving Philip are his two daughters and their husbands, Katherine Platter and Richard Platter Jr. of Front Royal and Sarah Morey and Scott Morey also of Front Royal; his siblings David Johnson and Stephen Johnson; his sisters and brothers in law, Ria Johnson, Julie Johnson, Katherine Kinsella, Edgar James, and Gene Scorzelli; his grandchildren, Jessica Platter, Richard Platter III, Jacob Hunger, Jason Hunger, and Christian Morey; his nieces and nephews, Michael Scorzelli, Matthew Scorzelli, Lon Scorzelli, Brent Scorzelli, Shawn Scorzelli, Karin Squires, Craig Johnson, Erin James, Mara James, and Bridgette Brooks; and many cousins and extended family members.
All arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home and flowers may be sent to 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 28, 2019