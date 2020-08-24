Philip "Wayno" Updyke, 95, of Strasburg, VA Passed away May 11, 2020 at the Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
A graveside Service for Wayno will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Panorama Memorial Gardens with Rev. Rob Lovett officiating. Full military honors will be conducted by Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.
Mr. Updyke was born on May 24, 1924 in Strasburg, VA a son of the late Roy P. and Nell Richard Updyke.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Zetta Broy Updyke.
Mr. Updyke retired from the engineering department of Aileen, Inc. where he managed the cutting plant for several years. He served with the combat engineers in the ETO during World War II where he received five major campaign stars. He was a member of the Strasburg Christian Church, a life member of the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA, Edinburg V.F.W. Post 2447 and the Strasburg Moose Lodge 403. He was a former member of Strasburg Jaycees, American Management Association and the Private Pilot Associations.
In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a brother Harold Updyke.
Survivors include his son Dennis C. Updyke and daughter in law Rebecca Ritenour Updyke; two granddaughters Anna Updyke (Corwin Bennett), Caitlin Updyke Charrier (Mike) one great granddaughter Emery Bennett; his brother Benjamin Updyke; his sister Sarah Sandra Updyke Bergey along with several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77 Strasburg or the Strasburg Vol. Rescue Squad.
