Phillip Bryan Borden, 60, of Woodstock, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
He was born on June 26, 1959 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the William "Bill" P. Borden, Jr. and Shirley L. Rudy Borden.
He was preceded in death by his father, William "Bill" P. Borden, Jr. and a sister, Melissa Dellinger.
Phillip is survived by a brother, Todd Borden (Kim); a sister, Linda Kibler; brother in law, Darcy Dellinger; a niece, Sharon Kibler; three nephews, Robert Kibler (Amanda) and Ethan and Forrest Dellinger; one great niece and two great nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. John's United Church of Christ in Toms Brook, VA from 6 to 8 p.m., with a funeral service on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. and Pastor Joe Fleming officiating.
Burial will be private.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 28, 2020