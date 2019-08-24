Phillip Lee Shifflett, born March 8, 1989, passed away Wednesday August 21, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
He was a beloved son, brother, and uncle.
He was employed at the Amazon Warehouse in Winchester, VA.
He was also a talented musician and artist. He enjoyed mechanical work and restoring guitars.
He was proceeded in death by his grandmother, Priscilla A. Shifflett.
He is survived by his mother, Jeanette Bly; his grandfather, Herschal Shifflett; two brothers, Nicholas Shifflett and son Gavin, and Cody Long and son Courtland; one sister, Shaina Mink and husband Jacob and their children Jetta, Rickie, Jacob Jr., and Roland; three aunts, Kathy Lewis and husband Dave, Jackie Hoffman and husband Donnie, and Darcy Sonner and husband Bill; and many cousins.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24 at First Baptist Church of Woodstock. A meal and visitation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Phillip Shifflett Burial Fund, c/o Heishman Funeral Home Inc., 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
