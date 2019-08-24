Northern Virginia Daily

Phillip Lee Shifflett (1989 - 2019)
Service Information
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA
22824
(540)-984-3700
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Woodstock
Obituary
Phillip Lee Shifflett, born March 8, 1989, passed away Wednesday August 21, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.

He was a beloved son, brother, and uncle.

He was employed at the Amazon Warehouse in Winchester, VA.

He was also a talented musician and artist. He enjoyed mechanical work and restoring guitars.

He was proceeded in death by his grandmother, Priscilla A. Shifflett.

He is survived by his mother, Jeanette Bly; his grandfather, Herschal Shifflett; two brothers, Nicholas Shifflett and son Gavin, and Cody Long and son Courtland; one sister, Shaina Mink and husband Jacob and their children Jetta, Rickie, Jacob Jr., and Roland; three aunts, Kathy Lewis and husband Dave, Jackie Hoffman and husband Donnie, and Darcy Sonner and husband Bill; and many cousins.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24 at First Baptist Church of Woodstock. A meal and visitation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Phillip Shifflett Burial Fund, c/o Heishman Funeral Home Inc., 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 24, 2019
