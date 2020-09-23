1/1
Phillip Wayne Taylor
1967 - 2020
Phillip Wayne Taylor, 52, of Mt. Jackson, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Pastor Katie Gosswein will officiate.

Mr. Taylor was born November 9, 1967 in Greensboro, NC, son of Pastor John F. Taylor Jr. of Woodstock and the late Barbara Sigmon Taylor. He was a 1986 graduate of Central High School and graduated from Virginia Tech. He was an assistant manager at Wal-Mart in Winchester for 20 years, and a member of St. Jacob's Lutheran Church.

Surviving, along with his father, are two brothers, Mark Taylor and wife Patricia of Stephens City, and Paul Taylor and wife Nikki of Strasburg and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Avenue, Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA. 22801.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com

Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
