Philip William Orndorff, 93, of Woodstock, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Greenfield of Strasburg.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock. Larry Cook will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens.
Philip was born June 2, 1925 in Zepp. He was the son of the late Lester and Della Orndorff.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during WW II.
He was a member of the Fairfax American Legion Post # 177, National Rifle Association and the Northern Virginia Brittany Club. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting.
Philip was preceded in death by a sister, Emma Good; and four brothers, Roy, Robert, Donald and Ben Orndorff.
Philip is survived by a sister, Ruth Long; a close friend of numerous years, Joan Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Allen Long, Clark Keller III, Ron Smoot, Adam Sloper, Christopher Orndorff, and Ben Sine.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 729 Market St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 9, 2019