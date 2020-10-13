1/
Phillys Lorraine (Bible) Brady
1928 - 2020
Phyllis Lorraine Bible Kinsey Brady, 92, of Front Royal, Virginia went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at her home.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday October 15 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Brady was born April 6, 1928 in Cave, West Virginia, daughter of the late George and Ethel Bible. She retired from Sprint after 47 dedicated years. Mrs. Brady was married to the late Forrest "Lucky" Brady.

Surviving are two sons Richard "Rick" Kinsey and William âBillã Kinsey; 4 sisters Virginia Butler, Joyce Swisher, Cornelia Nelson, and Ruby Munch; six grandsons Keith Kinsey, Kevin Kinsey, Scott Kinsey, Bryan Kinsey, Justin Kinsey and Chad Kinsey. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother Forrest Bible; and two sisters Patty Crane and Nola Williams.

Pallbearers will be grandsons Keith Kinsey, Kevin Kinsey, Scott Kinsey, Bryan Kinsey, Justin Kinsey and Chad Kinsey.

The family will receive friends on Thursday October 15 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

There will be a time of food and fellowship following the service at the Giles B. Cook Post 53 American Legion in Front Royal.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dawn Owens, Eileen Rexrode and the staff of Blue Ridge Hospice for all their loving care.

Memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
