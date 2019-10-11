Phyllis Ann Arnoldi, 77, of Edinburg, VA, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019 with family and friends by her side.
A funeral mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. John Bosco Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Dobbins officiating. Mrs. Arnoldi will be laid to rest in Sunset View Memorial Gardens.
Phyllis was born in Monessen, Pennsylvania on May 16, 1942 a daughter of the late Stephen and Sophie Powk Hyrchak. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Bernard Arnoldi.
Phyllis is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.
Phyllis will be profoundly missed by her family and friends. They give everyone who cared for her, and prayed for her, their greatest and warmest gratitude.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
