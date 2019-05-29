Phyllis Elaine Wood, 76, of Maurertown, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at her home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Columbia Furnace Church of the Brethren. Pastor William Fitchett will officiate.
Phyllis was born June 11, 1942. She was the daughter of the late James and Kathrine Cullen.
Phyllis was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren the most but was also active in her church and with the Red Hat Society.
Her passing leaves a void in many lives, but she rejoices in Heaven with her Savior.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Valerie Wood.
Phyllis is survived by her loving husband, Ernest Wood; a son, David Wood and wife Alicia; five grandchildren, Aurora, Isaiah, Micah, Zechariah and Anastasia Wood; and one sister, Nancy Peacock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 29, 2019