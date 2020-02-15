Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Jane "Radar" (Bohrer) Myers. View Sign Service Information Omps Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel 1600 Amherst Street Winchester , VA 22601 (540)-662-6633 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Omps Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel 1600 Amherst Street Winchester , VA 22601 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Omps Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel 1600 Amherst Street Winchester , VA 22601 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Phyllis Jane Bohrer Myers, 81, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at Spring Arbor Senior Living.



Mrs. Myers was born in 1938 in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, daughter of the late Isaac and Jane Bohrer. She graduated from Berkeley Springs High School and worked in retail throughout her life.



Her husband, Adam Benjamin "Tater" Myers, Jr., whom she married on July 30, 1958 in Winchester, Virginia, preceded her in death in 2014.



Phyllis was the glue that held their family together. Together, Phyllis and Tater had four children that were very active in school, and athletic activities. You could always count on Phyllis to be the one that would always be there to pick the kids up when the activity bus arrived. Phyllis enjoyed her time as a member of the Northside Lanes Women's bowling league, where she carried a very high average. She enjoyed spending countless hours keeping the scores as Tater's unofficial softball scorekeeper during their hundreds of softball games in the Winchester Park. In her spare time, you could always find Phyllis watching her beloved Baltimore Orioles and Washington Redskins. But when the games were not on, there was always time for a good gossip tabloid magazine to read, and a crossword puzzle to complete.



Surviving are daughters, Tammy J. Patterson (John L.) of Winchester, Virginia and Tonya J. Maurer (Steven) of Monticello, Florida; sons, Timothy J. Myers of Stephens City, Virginia and Todd J. Myers (Peggy) of Collierville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Eric, Mindy, T.J., Travis, Emily, Logan, Steven, Kendall, Xevan, and Maiya; great grandchildren, Paige, Brayden, Hunter, Samantha, Cheyenne, Eli, Connor, Colin, Amelia, Kylee, Desire, Unity, Charlotte Jane, Tyson, and Eleanor Rose; four great, great grandchildren; sister, Catherine Carter; and brother Isaac Bohrer (Penny) of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.



Along with her parents and her husband, Mrs. Myers was preceded in death by sister, Anne Weaver and a brother, Robert Bohrer.



A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. following the visitation with Pastor Mike Luis officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis' memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.



