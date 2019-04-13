|
Phyllis Partlowe Manuel, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Lynn Care Center.
A graveside service will be held in Prospect Hill Cemetery Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Manuel was born January 15, 1931 in Warren County, Virginia to the late Melvin and Mamie Compton Partlowe.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Oris Topsy Manuel; three brothers; and four sisters.
She was a member of Browntown Baptist Church and spent 36 years at Avtex retiring as an administrative assistant in the Controller's office.
Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Browntown Baptist Church, 12 Browntown Road, Browntown, VA 22610.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 13, 2019