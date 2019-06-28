Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Polly Ann Mathews. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



Polly Ann Mathews, 77, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with the Rev. Wayne Woodard officiating. Burial will follow in the Bentonville Cemetery in Bentonville, Virginia.



Mrs. Mathews was born August 8, 1941 in Brownton, Virginia to the late Lowell Raymond and Roberta Marie Smeltzer Partlow.



She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leland Junior "Mouse" Mathews; brother, Robbie Partlow; and two sisters, Clemmie Henry and Louise Seal.



She was a member of Community Tabernacle Assembly of God in Bentonville.



Survivors include her son, Rodney Lee Mathews of Luray, Virginia; step daughter, Cindy M. Pingley of Bentonville, Virginia; two brothers, Earl Partlow and George Partlow, both of Winchester, Virginia; sister, Amy Jenkins of Browntown, Virginia; three grandchildren, Kari Mathews, Cassie Manuel, and Leelan Pingley; and two great grandchildren, Brycen Manuel and Leeland Manuel.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



Pallbearers will be her nephews, Gerry Henry, Gary Seal, Todd Partlow, David Jenkins, and Daniel Jenkins.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.



Sign the Guest Book at Polly Ann Mathews, 77, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with the Rev. Wayne Woodard officiating. Burial will follow in the Bentonville Cemetery in Bentonville, Virginia.Mrs. Mathews was born August 8, 1941 in Brownton, Virginia to the late Lowell Raymond and Roberta Marie Smeltzer Partlow.She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leland Junior "Mouse" Mathews; brother, Robbie Partlow; and two sisters, Clemmie Henry and Louise Seal.She was a member of Community Tabernacle Assembly of God in Bentonville.Survivors include her son, Rodney Lee Mathews of Luray, Virginia; step daughter, Cindy M. Pingley of Bentonville, Virginia; two brothers, Earl Partlow and George Partlow, both of Winchester, Virginia; sister, Amy Jenkins of Browntown, Virginia; three grandchildren, Kari Mathews, Cassie Manuel, and Leelan Pingley; and two great grandchildren, Brycen Manuel and Leeland Manuel.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.Pallbearers will be her nephews, Gerry Henry, Gary Seal, Todd Partlow, David Jenkins, and Daniel Jenkins.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close