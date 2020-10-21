1/
Preston Eugene Fahnestock
Preston Eugene Fahnestock, 97, of Aylett, VA and formerly of Strasburg, VA, passed away October 18, 2020.

A graveside service for Mr. Fahnestock will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery with Rev. Paul Campbell officiating.

Mr. Fahnestock was the son of the late Leonard Grant and Mabel Stickley Fahnestock. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in World War II. Mr. Fahnestock retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad where he worked as an Engineer for 44 years. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by eight siblings, Geraldine Mooney, Romaine Burnett, Shirley Rusmisel, Norman Fahnestock, Leonard Fahnestock, Jr., Roy Fahnestock, and Raymond Fahnestock.

Survivors include his wife Freida Byers Fahnestock; one son, Wesley G. Fahnestock (Lillian); step children Glenn Simon (Kathy), Randy Simon, Tina Kern; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren; four step grandchildren; two brothers Richard Fahnestock, Dannie Fahnestock along with one sister Ethel Estep and several nieces and nephews.

The family suggests that expression of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the King William Vol. Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 139, Aylett, VA 23009.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Fahnestock.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Riverview Cemetery
October 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
mike fahnestock
Family
