Rae S. Steed, 89, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service for Mrs. Steed will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Rev. Wendell Schurtz officiating. Burial will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Steed was born in Westernport, MD on August 11, 1930 the daughter of the late Melvin and Mildred Wymer Jenkins. She was a member of the Walnut Springs Christian Church, Shenandoah American Legion Post 77 Ladies Auxiliary of Strasburg, VA, life member of the Strasburg Women of the Moose 1319 and retired from Avtex Fibers with 24 years of service. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Lovell Welford "Lovie" Steed, her daughter Patsy Ruth Hodson and a stepson Tom A. Steed.
Survivors include her children Benita S. Dodson and husband Jake of Middletown, VA, Teresa D. Steed of Front Royal, VA; Step-children Bonnie Hamman of Strasburg, VA and Tiny Nelson of Strasburg, VA; her grandchildren Christie Byrnes, Mike Steed and Sam Byerly; her great-grandchildren Haley, Logan, Zoey and Poppy along with special friends Mary Mauck Grimsley and Sis Clark.
Pallbearers will be Mike Hamman, Tommy Walters, Ricky Wilson, Chuck Hoover, Clarence Schurtz and Gary Bly.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Walnut Springs Christian Church c/o Rhonda Sager, 311 Hidden Lane, Strasburg, VA 22657.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Steed.