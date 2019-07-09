Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Douglas Shockey. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home, Inc. 228 S. Pleasant Valley Road Winchester , VA 22601 (540)-662-2523 Send Flowers Obituary



Ralph Douglas Shockey, 99, of Winchester, Virginia, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.



Mr. Shockey was born August 17, 1919 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Howard and Bessie Shockey.



He was a graduate of John Handley High School. After graduating high school, he joined his father and brother with Howard Shockey & Sons in 1937.



Mr. Shockey served in the Army in the European Theater Operations in



Upon returning from the war, Mr. Shockey married his late wife, Eileen Tritsch Shockey, June 29, 1946 in Winchester, VA.



For 82 years, he played a major role in the Shockey Companies through various ownership positions including President in 1969 and Chairman of the Board in 1983.



Mr. Shockey served on several local boards during his lifetime, which he found very fulfilling and meant a great deal to him. He proudly served: Early member of the Board of Trustees serving as Vice President and Chairman of the Building Committee of Shenandoah University; President of Mount Hebron Cemetery Board of Managers since 1962 where he served as President from 1992 to 2004, at which time he became President Emeritus; Business Attraction Committee of the Winchester / Frederick County Economic Development Commission, and Board of Directors of Winchester / Frederick County Industrial Development Corporation; and served on the Board of



Mr. Shockey was the recipient of various awards: the Algernon Sidney Sullivan Award in 1977 from Shenandoah University, as well as the Shenandoah University Award for Distinguished Service in 1996; the Honorary AGC Award of the Associated General Contractors of Virginia in 1981; the recipient of the 1997 Citizen of the Year Award by the Winchester / Frederick County Chamber of Commerce; and the recipient of the 2002 Distinguished Citizen Award by the Shenandoah Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America



Mr. Shockey was a faithful member of the Braddock Street United Methodist Church, and also a long-term member of the



Mr. Shockey is survived by a daughter, Melanie S. Kiracofe of Winchester; and two grandchildren, Chelsea L. Kiracofe and Neil D. Kiracofe, both of Winchester. He is also survived by a nephew, James D. Shockey Jr. of Clarke County; a niece, Ann White of North Carolina; and a nephew, Hal Shockey of Michigan.



His wife, Eileen Tritsch Shockey, and son, Clay Douglas Shockey, preceded him in death, as well as his brothers, Howard and Jim, and sister, Helen.



Family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home.



A service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Braddock Street United Methodist Church, with the Reverend Kirk Nave officiating.



A private burial will follow the funeral service.



Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Winston Lutz, Kenny Wilson, John P. Good Jr., Bill Thomas, Wade Johnson, and Chuck Pine.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the local chapter of the Salvation Army, 300 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.



Online condolences may be left at Ralph Douglas Shockey, 99, of Winchester, Virginia, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.Mr. Shockey was born August 17, 1919 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Howard and Bessie Shockey.He was a graduate of John Handley High School. After graduating high school, he joined his father and brother with Howard Shockey & Sons in 1937.Mr. Shockey served in the Army in the European Theater Operations in World War II Upon returning from the war, Mr. Shockey married his late wife, Eileen Tritsch Shockey, June 29, 1946 in Winchester, VA.For 82 years, he played a major role in the Shockey Companies through various ownership positions including President in 1969 and Chairman of the Board in 1983.Mr. Shockey served on several local boards during his lifetime, which he found very fulfilling and meant a great deal to him. He proudly served: Early member of the Board of Trustees serving as Vice President and Chairman of the Building Committee of Shenandoah University; President of Mount Hebron Cemetery Board of Managers since 1962 where he served as President from 1992 to 2004, at which time he became President Emeritus; Business Attraction Committee of the Winchester / Frederick County Economic Development Commission, and Board of Directors of Winchester / Frederick County Industrial Development Corporation; and served on the Board of the Salvation Army Mr. Shockey was the recipient of various awards: the Algernon Sidney Sullivan Award in 1977 from Shenandoah University, as well as the Shenandoah University Award for Distinguished Service in 1996; the Honorary AGC Award of the Associated General Contractors of Virginia in 1981; the recipient of the 1997 Citizen of the Year Award by the Winchester / Frederick County Chamber of Commerce; and the recipient of the 2002 Distinguished Citizen Award by the Shenandoah Area Council of the Boy Scouts of AmericaMr. Shockey was a faithful member of the Braddock Street United Methodist Church, and also a long-term member of the Elks Club Mr. Shockey is survived by a daughter, Melanie S. Kiracofe of Winchester; and two grandchildren, Chelsea L. Kiracofe and Neil D. Kiracofe, both of Winchester. He is also survived by a nephew, James D. Shockey Jr. of Clarke County; a niece, Ann White of North Carolina; and a nephew, Hal Shockey of Michigan.His wife, Eileen Tritsch Shockey, and son, Clay Douglas Shockey, preceded him in death, as well as his brothers, Howard and Jim, and sister, Helen.Family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home.A service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Braddock Street United Methodist Church, with the Reverend Kirk Nave officiating.A private burial will follow the funeral service.Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Winston Lutz, Kenny Wilson, John P. Good Jr., Bill Thomas, Wade Johnson, and Chuck Pine.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the local chapter of the Salvation Army, 300 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Elks Lodge Salvation Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close