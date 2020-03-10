Ralph E. Garrett, 82, of the Oranda community in Strasburg, VA passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his residence.
A graveside service for Mr. Garrett will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Ralph grew up in the Oranda community son of the late Albert and Annie Garrett. He was a graduate of Strasburg High School. Ralph retired from O'Sullivan in Winchester where he worked for 45 years. Ralph lived in Oranda all his life and enjoyed working on the farm. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Helen Pence.
Ralph is survived by his wife Bonnie Graw Garrett; one son, Wade Garrett and wife Carole of Stephens City, VA; a grandson, Jordan Garrett and granddaughter Amber Garrett both of Stephens City, VA.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 10, 2020