The Memorial Service for Ralph Rupert will be held on Sunday, June 28 at 7:00 p.m. at his daughter's home at 1094 Cedar Lane, New Market, VA (rain or shine). Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the service will be outside and we ask that you bring your own chair. Those attending will be able to social distance to your level of comfort.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store