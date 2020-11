Ralph Flook transitioned to be with the Lord on November 7, 2020.A resident of Woodstock, Ralph was originally from New Jersey and worked for many years in maintenance in the industrial electrical products industry. He loved worship, studying God's Word, and was a devout supporter of the nation of Israel.He is survived by his loving wife Regina Flook.A memorial service is planned for Thursday, November 12 at 1 PM at Portering The Glory International 3203 South Ox Rd., Edinburg, VA.Condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com. Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.