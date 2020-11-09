Ralph Flook transitioned to be with the Lord on November 7, 2020.
A resident of Woodstock, Ralph was originally from New Jersey and worked for many years in maintenance in the industrial electrical products industry. He loved worship, studying God's Word, and was a devout supporter of the nation of Israel.
He is survived by his loving wife Regina Flook.
A memorial service is planned for Thursday, November 12 at 1 PM at Portering The Glory International 3203 South Ox Rd., Edinburg, VA.
Condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.