Ralph Galen Hockman, 78, of Middletown, VA, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his home.
A funeral service for Mr. Hockman will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Stover Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Corey Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Lebanon Church Cemetery.
Mr. Hockman was born October 20, 1940 in Shenandoah County, VA, a son of the late Albert and Hilda Hodson Hockman.
He was a member of Meadow Mills Church of the Brethren and retired from the Grove Quarry in Middletown, VA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two children, Karen Lynn "Punkin" Hockman Edwards and Ralph "R.E." Hockman; a grandson, Travis Hockman; three brothers; three sisters; and one step-sister.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Sandra "Cookie" Hockman of Middletown, VA; his children, Kay Brown and husband Jeff of Strasburg, VA, and Cindy Hockman of Toms Brook, VA; his grandchildren, Jessica Wallace, Josh Shifflett (Holly Ruggles), Dustin Hockman, Kaysie Hockman, and Amber Edwards; one great grandchild, Ryan Davis; along with his brother, Joseph Allen Hockman and wife Carolyn.
Pallbearers will be Paul Hoffman, Jake Hockman, Andy Hamman, Eddie McDonald, Brian Smoot, Richard Stickles and Gerald Jackson.
Honorary pallbearer will be Russell Hodson.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Stover Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 23, 2019