Obituary



Ralph Riley Hounshell, 95, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.



A funeral service will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens.



Mr. Hounshell was born December 6, 1923 in Rockwood, Pennsylvania to the late James Oliver and Lillie Frances Heishman Hounshell.



He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Phyllis McKenzie Hounshell.



He was a produce manager with Safeway Foods for over 30 years and a farmer. He was a 50-year member of the Front Royal Moose Lodge and participated with the Senior Bowling League.



Survivors include his longtime companion, Lois Dodson of Front Royal; son, Bill Hounshell of Front Royal; daughter, Linda S. Walker of Fairfax, Virginia; two grandchildren, Donna Walker and Jim W. Walker, both of Fairfax; brother, James Oliver Hounshell Jr. of Winchester; and sister, Frances Lillie Shaheen of Michigan.



Pallbearers will be Bill McKenna, George Dodson, Clifton Dodson, Michael Henry, Scott Hounshell and Bill Hounshell.



The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.



